Farhan Akhtar Claims He 'Bumped' Into Shibani Dandekar. The Internet's Not Buying It

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Actor Farhan Akhtar sort of trolled the Internet through his latest Instagram post and he did it in style. In case you are wondering how, here's what happened, on Thursday, the 44-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with his rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and he captioned it: "Look who I bumped into! So great seeing you." What followed was a series of interesting comments from fans who were not willing to believe that Farhan actually "bumped into" Shibani. "Bumped, really?" wrote a fan. "Accha, aapne bola, humne maan liya," wrote another Instagram user. Seems like it wasn't that easy to deceive the fans and these comments on Farhan's post prove why: "Ye public hai, sab janti hai" and "what an excuse to put up a picture together." "Love the sarcasm," read another comment on Farhan's post.

Take a look at Farhan's post here:

Last month, Farhan sort of made his relationship Instagram official by sharing the same picture that was earlier posted by Shibani on her Instagram profile a few months ago. In the picture, the two of them could be seen walking hand-in-hand. Farhan accompanied the post along with a heart emoticon.

This is what we are talking about:

Farhan and Shibani are frequently spotted on the trends list for their rumoured relationship. However, in an interview with mid-day, when Shibani was asked about her relationship status, she said, "I don't need to make an announcement about who I am dating. It's up to me to decide when and what I want to share about my personal life and it is up to the audience to decide how they look at it. How much information I want to put out in the public domain is my prerogative."

The reports of Shibani and Farhan's rumoured relationship started doing the rounds on social media, after Farhan wished Shibani on her birthday and shared a picture on his Instagram story in August this year and wrote: "Happy Birthday, Shibani Dandekar."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met on the sets of the 2015 television show I Can Do That. The actor was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They got divorced last year in April. They ex-couple are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.