Farhan Akhtar And Wife Shibani After Meeting David Beckham: 'You Were So Lovely'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: faroutakhtar )

Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar were among the many celebrities who were invited to attend the welcome party hosted by Sonam Kapoor on Wednesday night in honor of former star footballer David Beckham. Now, a day after the party, the husband-and-wife duo have shared similar posts expressing their experience after meeting the man of the hour David Beckham. In their post, they also thanked Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja for being such "gracious" hosts. Sharing pictures with David Beckham, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "David Beckham, It was an honour to meet a legend in person that was so patient, kind and warm! You were so lovely thank you! Hope to see you again real soon. Thank you to @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja who are such gracious hosts and made it such a special night for everyone. No one does it like you guys."

Take a look at the post below:

Mostly family members of Sonam Kapoor were in attendance along with Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Adar Poonawalla at the party. Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor shared inside pictures from the party and wrote about their star-struck moments on their respective social media handles.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput shared identical posts on their instagram handles. In the picture, Shahid-Mira can be seen posing with their "Teenage crush" David Beckham. The caption read, "When me and the wife both met our teenage crush @davidbeckham." Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor shared a blockbuster picture with David Beckham and Malaika Arora by his side. In another picture, Arjun-Malaika can be seen posing with the hosts Sonam-Anand and Arjun-Sonam's cousin Mohit Marwah, his wife Antara Motiwala. Arjun expressed his fan-boy moment with these words, "A night to remember...To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face to face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy and everything else I could squeeze into a 15 minute dinner table chat." He added, "Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us and being kind enough to allow every fan boy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture and time with him...Thank You @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine!!!" Arjun Kapoor also shared a picture with David Beckham in which they can be seen twinning in black. Take a look at his post:

Karisma Kapoor shared two pictures with David Beckham. In one picture, she can be seen holding the star player tightly. Karisma wrote in the caption, "Did it for the kids...Swipe. Not really. So warm and gracious." Karisma added the hashtag forever fan to her post. Arjun Kapoor commented on the post, "Lolo the legend." Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Love you" and dropped a heart emoji. Take a look:

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, David Beckham was spotted watching India Vs New Zealand held at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.