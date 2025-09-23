Farewell, Zubeen Garg: A Larger-Than-Life Persona, Enigma And Icon Across Generations

His music captured the hearts and imagination of millions without any doubt, Ya Ali may have catapulted him to national fame, but there was much more to singer Zubeen Garg's larger-than-life persona that made lakhs mourn him since Friday when he died in Singapore.

His 38,000 songs in 40 languages and dialects, numerous films he acted in and directed, and stage shows may have mesmerised people across generations, but it was his irreverent outbursts, often replete with common slangs, that resonated more with people and made him an icon among generations, irrespective of language, religion, community, caste or creed.

Zubeen ranted against the hypocrisy of established institutions, called a spade a spade which often led to controversies, made politically incorrect but honest statements on issues of the day, extended a helping hand to the poor and the troubled, passionately loved nature and animals-all these and many more of his personality traits locked in his frail frame of steel inspired millions and made them his ardent fans.

His antics on stage, often in an inebriated state, irked many who expected a proper behaviour from a popular artiste and the elder generation, used to the lilting socially relevant music of Bhupen Hazarika and other music legends of Assam, was initially hesitant to accept his music, which created a fresh, new and path-breaking trend.

Zubeen, however, marched on undeterred, cocking a snook at his critics, and went on to create music with lyrics that embodied passion, romance, beauty, loss, desolation, hope and much more, converting critics to admirers.

He took on the might of the proscribed outfit, ULFA, when he defied their diktat of not singing Hindi songs during Bihu functions, took on the traditional institution of 'Sattras' saying that the head of these Vaishnav monasteries should not be called 'Prabhu Ishwar' (Gods) as they, too, are mere human beings, asked present Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to give him a copyright fee for imitating his style of dancing on stage during election campaigns, was at the forefront of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and there are many more from Zubeen's repertoire that endeared him to the masses.

There was a section that tried to give a political colour to his singing for BJP during the last elections but he shut them up by saying that he had also sung for Congress on many occasions and "I am non-political. I am a singer, will sing for anyone who pays me".

His well-wishers, on many occasions, requested him not to make controversial statements, but he said that he cannot stop himself from speaking what he feels, and his spontaneous- 'Ghenta, kakou khatir no koru' (Damn! I don't have to please anyone) struck a chord with the younger generation in search of an icon.

Zubeen's tender and emotional side came to the fore when he spoke about his deceased mother and younger sister, Jonki Borthakur, who died in a road accident while returning from a Bihu function, popular poet late Hiren Bhattacharya, his pet dogs and the many animals and birds he rescued, giving each a name with his surname attached to it.

It was these contradictions in him that led to the creation of music that touched the hearts of all, irrespective of social, economic, religious and political affiliations, with lakhs of people thronging the Arjun Bhogeswar Sports Complex here, where his body lay in state since Sunday after arriving from Singapore, where he died while swimming in the sea.

The 52-year old singer, music composer, film director and actor, named Jibon Borthakur by his family in his childhood, went on to become Zubeen Garg with his mother, inspired by the famed Zubin Mehta's music, calling him so but the Brahmin surname was discarded by the singer who claimed he was an atheist and believed in the "religion of humanity".

He began singing from the age of three and be it popular Assamese or western, folk or classical-based songs, Garg gave voice to varied genres of music and excelled in all, with most later year singers emulating his inimitable style. The Bollywood music industry beckoned him in the mid-1990s and belted out many popular numbers in films and albums alike but was soon disenchanted, returning to Assam to climb the height of popularity with his numerous songs.

He often said that he could have stayed on in Mumbai (he still has a house there) and made a lot of money, but he returned as he felt a responsibility towards his people.

Zubeen's ill-health, mostly due to an erratic lifestyle, was a matter of concern for many, and he was hospitalised several times during the last few years.

His fans and well-wishers often admonished him to take care of his health but he always came out of the hospital with a smile on his face, saying, "nothing will happen to me, I still have many dreams to fulfil".

Zubeen often talked about the many songs he was yet to sing and compose, the films he wanted to make, write his autobiography titled 'Eucalyptus', about the house he was building overlooking the mighty River Brahmaputra, the many more people he wanted to help as their happiness brought a smile to his lips and several other unrealised dreams which has been cut short by his death.

