Fardeen Khan On Working With Amitabh Bachchan In Dev: 'A True Honour And An Absolute Privilege'

Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 2004 film Dev clocked 20 years today. On this special occasion, the film's star Fardeen Khan, who recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, recalled shooting for the film with Kareena and his "idol" Amitabh Bachchan. The actor began the post by thanking Kareena, who he reve4aled had recommended his name for the film. He wrote, "20 Years of Dev. It was my third film with @kareenakapoorkhan and it was she who recommended me for the role, and I will always be grateful to her for that. Being signed by the respected Govind Nihalani for a film with legends like @amitabhbachchan and Om Puri was a huge endorsement for any actor. Govindji was highly respected and was known for his careful direction and powerful storytelling."

He continued, "This role gave me the chance to work on a film that was relevant and meaningful, which was rare at the time. But the greatest take away for me from DEV was getting to share the screen with Amitji, an actor I idolized."

On working with Big B, Fardeen said, "His life and most amazing career have had a profound influence on Indian cinema and has left an indelible mark on not just me but on every Indian. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a true honour and an absolute privilege to work with him, making it one of the highlights of my career."

Fardeen Khan made his debut in Bollywood in 1998 with Prem Aggan. After which, he starred in films such as Janasheen, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Darling. He is known for his comic roles in movies like No Entry and Heyy Babyy, to name a few. Fardeen Khan was also seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya, in which he co-starred with Sushmita Sen.