Fardeen Khan On Battling Depression: 'It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through'

Actor Fardeen Khan recently opened up on his ordeal with depression in an interview with Pinkvilla. The actor said, "It's a natural process everyone goes through. We have to safeguard ourselves from this desire to always want to be happy. If there are things that are depressing you, it is actually a signal for you to think about something that is unfulfilled in your life. There's something that you are not aligned with, there's something not in sync." The actor added, "Sometimes you slip into depression, you don't feel positive, things don't have meaning or purpose but in my experience that is a way you find yourself. I think the treasure lies in that deep dark cave. It's a constant cycle of death and resurrection."

The actor added during the interaction, "Of course, some days are tough. I sometimes go into a shell. I like to just sit and think about things. People who know me sometimes say I overthink but when I am down I kind of sit and ponder about it for a few days to figure out why exactly I am feeling down. Once I find that, it's much less challenging to get back to being normal."

"Nothing is meant to be easy and it's in that process you find what it means to you. You refine your own skillset. You are interacting with the market at that point in time. It's just helping you to get better at what you do, how you understand, whether you are putting in the right kind of work, whether in each you are modifying your thinking, whether you need to learn a little more, master your skills more or whatever it might be," Pinkvilla quoted the actor as saying.

Fardeen Khan made his debut in Bollywood in 1998 with Prem Aggan. After which, he starred in films such as Janasheen, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Darling. He is known for his comic roles in movies like No Entry and Heyy Babyy, to name a few. Fardeen Khan was also seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya, in which he co-starred with Sushmita Sen. He recently starred as Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.