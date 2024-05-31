Fardeen Khan Shares Glimpse Of The 'First Scene' He Shot For Heeramandi: 'A Visual Masterpiece'

Fardeen Khan shared this image. (courtesy: fardeenfkhan)

Fardeen Khan is basking in the success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The Netflix show, which premiered on May 1, features Fardeen as Wali Mohammed. On Friday, Fardeen shared a video of the “first scene” he shot for the series on Instagram. He has also written a warm note for ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the clip, Wali can be seen playing cards and enjoying an intimate moment with Bibbojaan, played by Aditi Rao Hydari. The scene is soon interrupted by Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal), who plays Bibbojaan's niece.

In his elaborate note, Fardeen Khan said that working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a “memorable" and "exhilarating” experience. He wrote, “The first scene I filmed for Heeramandi and the first time being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was a memorable and exhilarating experience. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and grandiose sets SLB sir creates an atmosphere that is both intense and inspiring. The set was like a visual masterpiece, with intricate designs, elaborate costumes, and a palpable sense of history and drama.”

Recalling his nervousness and excitement, Fardeen Khan added, “As I stepped onto the set, I felt a great mix of excitement and nervousness. SLB's reputation for demanding excellence pushes you to deliver your best. His guidance is both precise and passionate, encouraging you to delve deep into your character and bring out the nuances that make his films and scenes so compelling.”

Fardeen Khan signed off by saying, “It was an enriching learning experience, as he (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) shared his vision and helped me navigate the emotional depths of the scene. By the end of the shoot you would feel a profound sense of accomplishment, knowing you had contributed to something truly special under the direction of a cinematic maestro.”

Reacting to the post, Adhayayan Suman, who played the role of Zoravar Ali Khan In Heeramandi, shared red hearts. Actor Saim Ali commented, “Scene (fire emoji).” Abhishek Bachchan reacted with a hug emoji.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Richa Chadha in key roles. The show narrates the story of courtesans who helped freedom fighters in their fight against British rule.