"Clickbait Can't Be Everything": Farah Khan Slams Viral Videos Claiming Fire At Her Mumbai Home

Filmmaker Farah Khan has called out online portals for sharing videos that falsely claimed a fire had broken out at her Mumbai home. The filmmaker clarified that the fire was at an under-construction building and not her residence. She also asked media platforms to check their facts before sharing such videos.

Farah shared one of the viral videos on her Instagram Story on Sunday. Reacting to the reports, she wrote, "Online portals, please be responsible!! This is an under-construction building!! Clickbait can't be everything!"

The videos went viral on November 8 and 9. They showed flames near a building site, leading people to believe that Farah's house had caught fire.

The video showed flames near a building site and was widely shared on November 8 and 9. The claims about a fire at Farah's home, however, were incorrect. According to India Today, the incident was a minor fire that affected scaffolding or safety netting at an under-construction structure.

Farah lives at Oberoi Sky Heights in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area. No official reports have confirmed any major damage to her property or injuries linked to the viral claims.

Separately, Mumbai witnessed three major fire incidents on Diwali night. The fires were reported in Dongri, Andheri and Vidyavihar. They damaged several huts, shops, a garage and a commercial building. No casualties were reported.

One of the fires broke out at Haji Kasam Chawl on Dr Maheshwari Road in Dongri around 10 pm on Sunday. The blaze was initially classified as a Level-I fire but was later upgraded to Level-II. It spread to several shops and huts. It affected electric wiring, wooden furniture, LPG cylinders, chemical drums and tarpaulin sheets.

In a recent conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Farah spoke about why she decided to start making YouTube videos. She said she had finished writing the script for her next film but had to wait for the shooting to begin. She used this time to explore YouTube. However, she was clear that she did not want to start a podcast.

Farah plans to begin shooting in December 2026. She has said that she wants Shah Rukh Khan to star in the film. She is willing to wait for his dates. So far, Farah and Shah Rukh have worked together in three films: Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.



