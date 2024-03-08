Farah Khan On Launching Deepika Padukone In Om Shanti Om: 'I Could Take That Risk Because Of Shah Rukh Khan'

Deepika in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Director-choreographer Farah Khan has opened up about launching Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om. Speaking to Mashable India, Farah revealed that she could launch Deepika because of Shah Rukh Khan. She said, “To launch a hero is on another level. Kyunki paisa kaun dega? [Because who will give you the money?] I launched her because of Shah Rukh Khan. He was there. So, I could take that risk.” She continued, “You can get a break any time, but are you prepared for that break or not? I feel everyone says you wait for the right role. I feel those days are gone. You have to keep acting. You take whatever you get, be it small or big. No one is going to give you a launch unless you are a big star's son. Sorry to say, but that is the truth.”

Farah Khan added, “Your mindset has to be very strong in the sense that you have to face rejection every day. So you need to have really thick skin and your belief in yourself has to be next level.”

Farah Khan also added, “It's important to be self-aware. When you go out, you need to see who your competition is. Then you will be able to understand that there are better people here or ‘I can do better than them'.” Sharing her own example, she said, “When I was an assistant in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Saroj [Khan] ji had come for Pehla Nasha. I used to give clap, watching her work. I was self-aware that I could do it and this song I can do better because I won't do it in a filmy way. I will do it in a new way.”

Om Shanti Om was released in 2007. Deepika's screen presence was much appreciated by fans and critics alike. Kirron Kher and Shreyas Talpade were seen in crucial roles.