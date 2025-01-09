Farah Khan On Hardships After Her Dad's Film Flopped: "He Died Penniless, With Only..."

Farah Khan has over the years, donned many hats in the creative field. She started out as a choreographer, eventually becoming a director, and now a reality show judge too.

She also has her own YouTube channel, where she features a cooking show called Fun with Farah Khan.

In an earlier interview, with Simi Garewal on her show The Rendezvous, Farah mentioned that her drive to achieve something in life stemmed from her childhood struggles.

She added that her father, filmmaker and stuntman, Kamran Khan faced overnight financial struggles, which no one saw coming.

It was after the failure of his film Aisa Bhi Hota Hai. It tanked at the box office and made his family rethink their comfortable lifestyle.

Farah said, "I could make a tragedy out of my childhood, my trauma, and my parents splitting up. My father literally died penniless with just Rs 30 in his pocket. You can get bitter and angry with the world, but I choose to remember the happy times."

She told Karan Thapar on Itvindia, "The film was released on Friday, and by Sunday we were below the poverty line. It was pretty bad and I was six years old at the time. I was a spoilt brat before that, and would get whatever I wanted and then suddenly everything changed."

Recalling the tough times, the choreographer mentioned how their family had to resort to selling off their car, furniture, and even her mother's jewellery to pay off debts.

They even had to rent out their living room, just for the extra money it would bring in.

Farah said, "Only the house remained, and everything else went."

"The cars, my mom's jewellery, the gramophone—everything. Finally, we were left with an empty house, two sofas, and a fan. We even rented out the drawing room for a few hours. People would come, organize a kitty party, play cards in the room, give us some money in return, and leave. That's how the house was running for a couple of years."

Farah's mother took her and her brother Sajid Khan, to their uncle's house eventually. And that is when their lives changed completely.

Farah's mother would go out to work to make ends meet, and it was from a young age, that both Farah and Sajid learnt to look after themselves.

Farah shared that she started working at the age of 15.

She said, "I started supporting myself with the money I earned, and I've been working ever since."

Farah Khan had choreographed about 200 songs before she took over the director's seat for Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na.

Her last project was Loveyapa, where she choreographed a dance number featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The song is yet to be revealed.

