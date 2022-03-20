Farah Khan Makes Fun Of Karan Johar's Outfit Yet Again

Karan Johar's new look (Courtesy: karanjohar)

After Ranveer Singh, the other celebrity who is known for his out-of-the-box looks is Karan Johar. While Karan shares his photos online, Farah Khan makes sure that she comments on his clothes. Recently, Karan shared photos, in which, he is dressed in black trousers, and black and red tux and completed the look with red statement sunglasses. Farah Khan commented, "Woooowwww!! 3d glasses!! N multiple jackets.. bonanza," followed by a laughing emoji. Karan captioned his photos as "About last night!!!!!" While Farah reacted hilariously, Karan's fans praised his look. One commented, "Slayer just like always." "Styling on point," wrote another.

Check out Karan Johar's latest photos:

In February, Karan Johar had shared photos, dressed in a Gucci outfit. He had captioned the photos as "The corridors of Claridges and couture! In @gucci!." Farah Khan had made fun of Karan's clothes and had commented, "This ostrich outfit was crying out for a video."

On the work front, Karan Johar has produced several films and is now producing Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Alia's look from the film was released on her birthday (March 15).

Karan had shared the look by writing, "My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect - respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life! 10 years ago I didn't know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmāstra...my weapon of love and of abundant joy... Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love. I love you always and forever...Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. 09.09.2022. #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt. @aliaabhatt."

Karan Johar has returned to direction after many years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.