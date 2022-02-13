Here's A Cute Twist To The Song Doobey From Gehraiyaan, Thanks To Karan Johar's Twins

Karan Johar posted this. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Most of us have been hooked to the intoxicating songs of Gehraiyaan. The soulful track Doobey deserves special mention. No, we aren't ranking the songs. We are simply tuning in to what film-maker Karan Johar's kids — Yash and Roohi — have to say. ICYMI, the twins have been vibing to Doobey. KJo recently posted a video of the kids where the two are having a fun time singing a few lines from the song. Guess what? We are melting after hearing them give a cute twist to the number. The video starts with the filmmaker's question, “One minute. What song are you singing?”

In their excitement and utter innocence, KJo's son and daughter begin singing. But they replace the word “Doobey” with "Doogey". And, no amount of Karan Johar's intervention makes them correct their mistake. We aren't complaining. We are simply awed by the cuteness.

In the end, the son asks Karan Johar to "take a chill pill, daddy." That's a comment that humorously puts off KJo. The filmmaker ends the video with "toodles".

Karan Johar's antics with his kids keep us amused. The toddlers often comment on KJo's lifestyle and fashion statements. There are several proofs of it on KJo's Instagram page. Sometimes, the kids disapprove of the “shiny” outfits. Other times, they'll slip themselves into KJo's wardrobe just for fun.

Where there's Karan Johar, there's fun. And it's double the fun when his kids are present. This new year, Yash and Roohi's moods were just so relatable. On one hand, Yash wanted to simply laze around. On the other hand, Roohi felt "happy" and "excited".

Recently, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan also became a part of a fun video of Karan Johar. KJo, who had dressed up in a black jacket with metal studs, reminded Farah Khan of Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah jacket. The two shared quite a fun banter over this attire.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has jointly produced Gehraiyaan along with Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films. The film is directed by Shakun Batra.