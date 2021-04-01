Farah Khan, Can You Please Stop Posting Those Gorgeous Pics from Maldives?

Farah Khan with her kids. (Image courtesy: @farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan is giving us major fear-of-missing-out feelings with her pics from the Maldives. The filmmaker recently posted an adorable snap chilling with daughters Diva and Anya, who seem to be avid Wonder Woman fans. In the Instagram upload, Farah's 'favourite girls' are seen twinning in red tops and denim shorts. The trio enjoyed the sunset on a cruise. Farah's husband Shirish Kunder and their son Czar are missing from the frame though. Actress Madhuri Dixit, who is also holidaying at the island nation, could not help commenting, "They are growing up so fast."

The vacation was a mixture of play and learning for Farah and family. In one of the moments from the same trip, Farah's children are seen trying their hands on coral planting. Farah also informed us that they swam with the nurse sharks.

The Main Hoon Na director shared a happy moment featuring the triplets, who posed in fresh sunlight. "Valuing all things we took for granted...Being in the sunshine without a mask most of all..."

The vacation comes right after Farah bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for Dil Bechara's title song. She posted a snap holding the 'black lady'. In an emotional note, the choreographer said, "This one's special. My 7th Filmfare Award for #DilBechara...My only song with Sushant Singh Rajput who turned my good choreography into an exceptional song with his ease... Bittersweet feelings while accepting this today... Thank u my bhai, Mukesh. I thought I am doing you a favour but clearly, it was the opposite."

Farah Khan is working with Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy for his upcoming multilingual romance drama, 99 Songs. AR Rahman is not just the composer but also debuts as a producer for this musical that will release on April 16, 2021.