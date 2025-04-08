Watch: Farah Khan, Veer Pahariya Dance To <i>Sky Force</i> Song <i>Rang</i>

Veer Pahariya made an impressive Bollywood debut with Sky Force. In his very first film, the newcomer shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. While the film did not exactly set the box office on fire, Veer's performance definitely struck the right chord with cinephiles.

One of the biggest highlights? Veer Pahariya's song Rang — which turned into a viral sensation, all thanks to his iconic one-leg dance move.

And now, guess who has joined the trend? None other than choreographer-director Farah Khan. In a fun video she dropped on Instagram, Farah is seen grooving to Rang with a group of girls — and yes, she totally nails the signature step.

The best part? Veer Pahariya himself joins Farah Khan on the dance floor, and together they serve some killer moves. The video ends on a sweet note with the two sharing a warm hug.

In her caption, Farah Khan wrote, “I have been dying to do this step ever since I saw Veer Pahariya doing it ! Agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango.. (pls remember im 60 now)”

Reacting to the post, Rasha Thadani wrote, “Too cool.” Producer Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed commented, “By mistake u have put zero 60 instead of putting 1 before . Sweet 16,” and we totally agree.

Just a few days ago, Veer Pahariya opened up about embracing both the “good and bad” that's come his way since the release of Sky Force. He also spoke about how the buzz around the Rang hook step has not slowed down – even months after the film's release.

"I am grateful to the audience for giving so much love to the film, my performance and my character. With anything big, there is going to be good and bad, I am open for it,” Veer told PTI.

The actor added, "And, in terms of the dance step, I can't be more grateful to have an iconic dance step that will stay with me and that too so early in my career.”

Veer Pahariya also confirmed that he has a bunch of exciting projects lined up – not just for this year, but the next as well.