Internet Shreds BLACKPINK's Jennie For "Copying" Alia Bhatt Theme Track From <i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani</i>

K-pop sensation Jennie is making headlines. But this time, for all the wrong reasons. The BLACKPINK sensation has released a teaser of her song — Like Jennie — on Instagram.

Fans were quick to notice that the track was similar to Alia Bhatt's introduction track, Rani, in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

A user said that she can't believe that “Jennie is plagiarising Pritam, out of all. Bollywood out of all.”

I cannot believe Jennie is plagiarising Pritam, out of all. Bollywood out of all. https://t.co/C7rR0bNKgG — Sunooprism???? (@lararajgirl) March 4, 2025

A K-pop fan page said, “BLACKPINK's Jennie copied the song 'Rani Anthem' from the movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which has Indian artist Pritam's credits, in a way that sounds no different.”

#BLACKPINK's Jennie copied the song 'Rani Anthem' from the movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which has Indian artist Pritam's credits, in a way that sounds no different. pic.twitter.com/lwtiCS2O7m — K-Pop Base (@kpopbaseee) March 4, 2025

“Why does this sound like Rani's intro theme? Jennie, girl???” a comment read.



A fan added, “Literally copying Rani's epic entry song. Do something original Jennie.”

literally copying Rani's epic entry song. Do something original Jenniepic.twitter.com/Hua05U1CKF https://t.co/UbolDcZEAl — Sonaa???????? (@tobeginagain__) March 4, 2025

In the middle of this, a person pointed out, “Pritam literally copied Pehli Nazar me note for note without any credits from a Korean song, probably did the same for this intro, sampled it from another international song but didn't legally give credits whereas Jennie will give sampling credits."

Pritam literally copied Pehli Nazar me note for note without any credits from a Korean song, prolly did the same for this intro, sampled it, from another international song but didn't legally give credits whereas Jennie will give sampling credits. https://t.co/LDcukEN2D1 — Mini (@loveapplesuwu) March 4, 2025

Jennie is part of the K-pop girl group — BLACKPINK. The other members of the group are Jisoo, Rose and Lisa. The group are also set to reunite for a spectacular 2025 world tour.

Yang Hyun Suk, the founder of BLACKPINK's agency, YG Entertainment, previously hinted at the group's world tour. He also confirmed that a new music video was in the cards. He said, “There will be a highly anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK. And it will also be the year BLACKPINK starts their world tour.”