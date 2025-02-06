BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour Announced: Jennie, Jisoo, Rose And Lisa To Reunite, Teaser Video Out

BLACKPINK has shared an exciting news. The K-pop girl group — featuring Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa — is reuniting for a spectacular 2025 world tour. The official teaser was dropped on Wednesday.

The video, posted on Instagram, opens to stunning aerial visuals of a massive stadium packed with thousands of fans. The crowd sways their pink lightsticks in unison as confetti flies all over. Soon, the BLACKPINK powerhouse team appears on the stage, ready to enthral fans with their performance. Can it get any better than this? We bet not.

The side note read, “BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour Teaser.” Take a look:

Yang Hyun Suk, the founder of BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment, previously hinted at the group's world tour in 2025. He also confirmed that a new music video was on the cards. He said, “There will be a highly anticipated comeback from BLACKPINK. And it will also be the year BLACKPINK starts their world tour.”

Last year on August 8, BLACKPINK celebrated its 8th debut anniversary. On the special occasion, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose hosted a surprise live-stream event for BLINKS (the band's dedicated fanbase).

The video was shared on BLACKPINK's official social media account. It came with a message on Weverse (a South Korean social media platform), which confirmed the reunion, adding that the quartet was excited to connect with fans.

The clip captured the four K-pop idols beaming joyously as they greeted their admirers. They sang a song, shared heartfelt messages and marked the milestone by cutting two cakes.

During the livestream, the BLACKPINK team spoke on a variety of topics, mentioning that they had been meeting each other while focusing on their individual projects at the same time.

Check out the pictures posted on X (formerly Twitter).

BLACKPINK OT4 LIVE FINALLY ???????? pic.twitter.com/CCnkfphG65 — blackpink (@blckpinkpic) August 7, 2024

BLACKPINK never officially disbanded from YG Entertainment. However, the quartet has been signing up for individual projects and flourishing in their solo ventures. The group's last tour was in 2022.