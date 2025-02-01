Love Hangover: BLACKPINK Jennie's Song Paints A Vivid Picture Of A Chaotic And Irresistible Love

BLACKPINK's Jennie dropped her new single, Love Hangover, on January 31. It is the third track from her upcoming solo album Ruby, set to release on March 7. The song is a collaboration with Dominic Fike.

The music video has Jennie and Charles Melton playing a couple. It starts at a cemetery, where Jennie's character is seen in a coffin. Charles, wiping away tears, says, “The love, JENNIE and I had, made us both feel so alive. I would like to believe I can keep JENNIE alive with all our memories that made us, us – going to the drive-in, fancy dinners, our bowling competitions. I would not let her die, again. But I will try to let you go.”

But the flashbacks tell a different story. Every time JENNIE and Charles hang out, something goes wrong. First, they are at a drive-in theatre when a fire breaks out, causing chaos. Then, at a restaurant, Jennie swallows an olive from her margarita glass and it gets stuck in her throat. Charles rushes to help. Later, they are bowling, and JENNIE ends up sliding on the floor with the ball.

The drama continues at a carnival, where Charles is playing a game. Meanwhile, JENNIE, holding a heart-shaped balloon, floats up into the air. Charles tries to catch her, but she would not let go of the balloon. She flies higher, eventually falling into the coffin, and we are back to the opening scene.

In the end, Jennie winks and Charles looks heartbroken.

Jennie released the track on her YouTube Channel. In her caption, the singer wrote, “Official music video for ‘Love Hangover' by Jennie & Dominic Fike out now.”

Check out the music video below:

Before Love Hangover, Jennie already released two songs from her upcoming album Ruby – Zen and Mantra. The album will have a total of fifteen tracks, including collaborations with big names like Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, Dua Lipa and Kali Uchis.