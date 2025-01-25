Advertisement

BTS J-Hope And BLACKPINK's Rose Interaction At An Event Sends The Internet Into A Meltdown

Hosted by France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, the star-studded event also featured performances by global icons like Katy Perry, John Legend and K-pop legends BIGBANG's Taeyang and G-Dragon

Read Time: 2 mins
BTS J-Hope And BLACKPINK's Rose Interaction At An Event Sends The Internet Into A Meltdown
The image was shared on X.
New Delhi:

BTS' J-Hope and BLACKPINK's Rose have created waves across the internet with their appearance at the Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes concert in Paris on Thursday. Hosted by France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, the star-studded event also featured performances by global icons like Katy Perry, John Legend and BIGBANG's Taeyang and G-Dragon.

While performances dominated the night, a brief yet memorable moment during the group photo session became the talk of the town. J-Hope and Rose were spotted standing next to each other. 

Despite past fan wars between BTS' ARMY and BLACKPINK's BLINKs, this moment brought an unexpected wave of positivity among shared fans of the two groups. Many took to social media to express joy over seeing two of the biggest K-pop stars together.

“Ended fanwars,” wrote a user.

“Rose and J-Hope !!! A Duo we did not know we needed, “ added another.

An overjoyed fan said, “I swear I can not stop having a heart attack!!! Hobi and Rose are there, enough.”

“I'm so happy, I mean for me this is something I didn't think I'd live to see, I love these two so much I need them to now upload a photo together to their IG and collaborate,” posted a person.

According to eagle-eyed fans, one of the event organisers appeared to intentionally position J-Hope beside Rose.

An X user wrote, “Rose wanted GD and Taeyang, and Katy wanted her but instead… had to stand besides others.”

“More like J-Hope was dragged to stand next to her,” mentioned another.

Meanwhile, J-Hope is gearing up for his first-ever solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour will kick off with a show in Seoul on February 28. On the other hand, Rose recently treated her fans by releasing the vinyl edition of her album Rosie on January 24.

