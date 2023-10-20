The Leo Effect: Vijay's Fans In Tamil Nadu Hope The Film Will Be A Blockbuster

Vijay in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

There was fan frenzy for actor Vijay's hyped film Leo across Tamil Nadu as the film was screened on 800 screens across Tamil Nadu. At the Vetri Theatre at Chrompet in Chennai, fans cheered with dance and drumming ahead of the 9 AM show. A few over enthusiastic fans also scaled heights to pour milk on the cut-out of the hero.

Raju, a techie, who had taken leave for the first day first show said, "From the first frame to the end the film was awesome". Nalini, a young woman, said, "It's Vera level (the film is in a different level)."

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who had made Vijay's earlier blockbuster Master as well, Anirudh has scored the Music. Prabhu, a college student, said, "Anirudh is the new mafia. Great music. He is the music director of the decade". Karthik, another movie buff, said, "Lokesh has successfully brought out emotions from Thalapathi Vijay."

Trisha, who has been paired with Vijay in a few more films, is the lead lady. The action thriller also features Sanjay Dutt and Gautham Menon.

Film industry sources say it has already set a record in the overseas market. "I expect Leo to CROSS 1000 CRORES at the box office". The state government has refused permission for the 4 AM release of his film citing safety and law and order concerns. The state told the court a false narrative is being set that the Tamil Nadu Government is working against Vijay's film.

Vijay, seen as a superstar in the making nurtures political ambitions. Although he has not spoken yet, his fan base "Vijay Makkal Iyakkam" reaches out to students, the poor and the needy across the state intensifying speculation of his political plans. Recently Vijay had also honoured topper students chosen constituency wise.

Asked if fans would support Vijay politically, a young woman fan said, "Of course". Another young fan said, "In a state like Tamil Nadu, politics is different. It may take him 20 more years."

Over the last few years southern cinema has done amazingly at the box office from Bahubali to Vikram to Ponniyin Selvan. With a long festival weekend ahead, Vijay would be hoping Leo too would turn a blockbuster, also propelling his political aspiration.

