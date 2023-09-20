Fans Dance To Jawan Song In New York. Shah Rukh Khan Says, 'Thank You For Bringing Chaleya To Brooklyn Bridge'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been hogging all the limelight ever since its release earlier this month. More so because of the superstar, who has been active in replying to fan messages and appreciation posts on X (previously known as Twitter). On Wednesday as well, Shah Rukh Khan continued the trend and took time off to respond to his fans. The Pathaan star was left pleasantly surprised on Wednesday when he came across a video of two girls dancing to Jawan's song Chaleya on New York's Brooklyn Bridge. Sharing on X, the fan video wrote, "The craze of JAWAN at the Brooklyn bridge as Samadnya shares a video dancing to Chaleya and the people around join her along."

Replying to it, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "This is amazing!!! Thank u for bringing #Chaleya to Brooklyn Bridge, girls!!! Love u."

See Shah Rukh Khan's review of the dance video:

This is amazing!!! Thank u for bringing #Chaleya to Brooklyn Bridge, girls!!! Love u https://t.co/Ytg8daY1iV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 20, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's new blockbuster Jawan has begun its countdown to ₹ 500 crore and is showing "phenomenal trending on weekdays," reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Ganesh Chaturthi holiday on Day 13 (Tuesday) gave the film an "extra push." Tuesday's earnings of nearly ₹ 13 crore have taken Jawan's total at the domestic box office so far to ₹ 457.59 crore nett. The film's Tamil and Telugu versions have made over ₹ 53 crore so far.

"Jawan begins its momentous journey towards ₹ 500 cr. Phenomenal trending on weekdays. Gets that extra push due to Ganesh Utsav (partial holiday) on (second) Tuesday. (Week 2) Friday 18.10 cr, Saturday 30.10 cr, Sunday 34.26 cr, Monday 14.25 cr, Tuesday 12.90 cr. Total: ₹ 457.59 cr. Hindi. India biz," posted Taran Adarsh. He also shared a breakdown of the regional numbers.

Take a look at his post here:

#Jawan begins its momentous journey towards ₹ 500 cr… PHENOMENAL TRENDING on weekdays… Gets that extra push due to #Ganeshotsav [partial holiday] on [second] Tue… [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr, Sat 30.10 cr, Sun 34.26 cr, Mon 14.25 cr, Tue 12.90 cr. Total: ₹ 457.59 cr. #Hindi.… pic.twitter.com/HGC44OS5hY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2023

Jawan opened to good reviews by fans and critics alike. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of Jawan, wrote, "On one level, Jawan is a fan service masala film. On another, it is a tale of revenge that is also a political statement, and a loud and clear one at that. Jawan ends with the hero looking straight into the camera - it is positioned in a way that represents the eye of the audience - and tangentially echoing what SRK's character had said more than once in the action-comedy from a decade ago, Chennai Express ("Don't underestimate the power of a common man")."