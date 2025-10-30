Fans Ask Shah Rukh Khan Why He's Not Giving Interviews. "Nothing New To Say," His Reply

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an AskSRK session on Thursday, three days ahead of his 60th birthday. When it's an SRK session, expect some fun, wit, and king-sized truth bombs.

Shah Rukh Khan began his session with these words, "Hi everyone. It's been good times....award....series release...anniversary and all good things....thought will share some happy answers with you. So if free please join in for a #ASKsrk love u let's start."

In recent times, Shah Rukh Khan hasn't given any proper interview to any Indian media outlet after the Zero (2018) debacle. However, he gave interviews to the foreign publications during the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival (2024).

He also, generally, avoids the paparazzi at parties and enters through the back gate.

Exception: he made a famjam moment during Aryan Khan's Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere in September. Shah Rukh Khan came with his wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and sons Aryan and AbRam. Aryan clicked a mega picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan and the paparazzi stationed over there.

A fan asked him during the session, "Why you are not giving interviews? we love to watch you giving answers to press. #AskSRK #King."

"Have nothing new to say....and old interviews have aged well so....ha ha," Shah Rukh Khan replied.

Shah Rukh Khan's reply opened the floodgate of comments on the thread.

A fan wrote, "New you saying old lines is still new for us!"

"We missed your interview nowadays," wrote another.

Praising his gift of the gab, a fan wrote, "SRK can never be out of words man please atleast give one long interview."

What Other Things Shah Rukh Khan Said

Fans often turn to Shah Rukh Khan for valuable love advices.

A fan wrote, "Sir I just got dumped and my friends keep calling me Devdas. Now they are taking me to watch the movie also as a joke!! Sir I'm heartbroken."

"Don't be. Cracks in heart appear only so that the light can come in. Try dancing with Jaggu dada and my song comes....Chalak chalak...." Shah Rukh Khan replied.

Another fan wanted to know if he could revisit any one role and play it again in a different style.

"So many people feel I do the same stuff for years so don't know if I can do any differently ha ha. But every role has a part of me in it so they are all dear," was Shah Rukh Khan's reply.

"Just one Question, what are your current priorities in life in your current phase?" asked a fan.

"Spending time with my kids....remain tough and healthy so I can entertain....and be generally more patient and loving," Shah Rukh Khan said. We all wish the same for him.

Shah Rukh Khan's Last Films

After a lull phase, Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback with a bang. He had a blockbuster 2023 with three releases - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. While Dunki made a lukewarm business, Pathaan and Jawan smashed the box office with records.