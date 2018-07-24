Fanney Khan: Salman Khan Says Anil Kapoor Makes Sure He's 'Perfect Onscreen'

Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan in 10 Ka Dum. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Salman Khan was all praises for his colleague Anil Kapoor, who recently promoted his film Fanney Khan on reality show 10 Ka Dum, hosted by Salman. The Dabangg actor said in a statement: "Anil Kapoor is one of the most generous actors I've ever worked with. He has grown as an actor and as a human being... I've always looked up to him for his acting skills and his contribution to this industry," reports news agency IANS. Salman debuted in Bollywood (1988's Biwi Ho To Aisi) five years after Anil Kapoor's breakthrough film Woh Saat Din released in 1983. Salman added that he and Anil Kapoor have been friends "since the start of our careers." However, they first co-starred in 1999 film Biwi No 1. Before that Salman featured in a cameo role in Anil Kapoor's Deewana Mastan (1997).

"He makes sure he is perfect onscreen and also that the co-star is as comfortable as he or she should be. He really respects the work he gets," Salman Khan added. They were last seen together onscreen in Race 3, where Anil Kapoor played antagonist opposite Salman. "Anil has decided till the time he keeps on working, it will be his best and I'm sure such an actor will never be out of work," Salman said in the statement.

Anil Kapoor's upcoming set of films are indeed interesting. Apart from Fanney Khan (releasing August 3), the actor has signed up for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and the biopic on Abhinav Bindra.

(With inputs from IANS)