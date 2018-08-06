Fanney Khan Box Office Collection Day 3: A Look At Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Film's Scorecard

A still from Fanney Khan (courtesy YouTube)

Fanney Khan - Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao's new film - appears to have made a shade under Rs 7 crores, states a report in Box Office India. According to the report, Fanney Khan made over Rs 2 crores on both days during the weekend and collected almost Rs 5 crore sin two days. Its overall score currently is at Rs 6.75 crores, as reported by Box Office India. On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh Instagrammed to say that Fanney Khan had a slow start at the box office with Rs 2.15 crores: "Fanney Khan has an extremely poor start," this is what he tweeted earlier.

Fanney Khan's box office numbers can indeed be regarded as surprising considering the anticipation that followed the film's release. Fanney Khan reunites Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after a hiatus of 18 long years - they were last seen together in 2000 film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. Moreover, Fanney Khan highlights an imperative social issue - it addresses issues of body-shaming.

Fanney Khan's box office collections may also have been affected by the simultaneous release of two other Bollywood movies - Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu's Mulk and Karwaan, starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Anil Kapoor has widely been appreciated for his role in and as Fanney Khan. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Fanney Khan pivots around the infectious energy that Anil Kapoor brings to bear upon the character of the failed musician Prashant Sharma."

Fanney Khan also stars Divya Dutta and Pihu Sand.