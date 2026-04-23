Fan Gifts Anne Hathaway Quran At <i>Devil Wears Prada 2</i> London Event After "Inshallah" Remark, Her Reaction Goes Viral

Anne Hathaway is currently in the spotlight for one of her biggest projects this year - The Devil Wears Prada 2, which releases on May 1, 2026. A recent clip of the actress went viral online just a few days ago when she mentioned the Arabic phrase "Inshallah", which means "If God wills."

Now another video is going viral from the London premiere of her upcoming film, where she is seen accepting a Quran.

The fan is heard saying, "I have got this Quran for you. I saw the video where you said 'Inshallah'."

Anne Hathaway gracefully smiles and thanks her as she accepts the gift.

Un fan le ha regalado a Anne Hathaway una copia del Corán en el estreno de ‘EL DIABLO VISTE DE PRADA 2' después de que ella dijera “inshallah” en una entrevista reciente. pic.twitter.com/lQVOeqa5eb — Vincent (@Vincentt1987) April 22, 2026

About The 'Inshallah' Remark

Anne Hathaway's video where she uses the term "Inshallah" garnered millions of views. It was during a People magazine interview when she said, "I want to have a long, healthy life, inshallah. I hope so."

Fans were ecstatic as she accurately used the term in the flow while talking about ageing, motherhood, and a blissful long and healthy life.

About Devil Wears Prada 2

The original The Devil Wears Prada was both a critical and commercial success, earning USD 326 million worldwide, as per Variety.

Along with Streep, Hathaway and Blunt, the sequel will see Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman returning.

New cast members include Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Brammall as love interests, along with Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, Lady Gaga and Pauline Chalamet.

According to Variety, Adrian Grenier will not return.

Director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna reunite with producer Wendy Finerman, anchoring the sequel in the creative team behind the original film.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.