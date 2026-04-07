Karan Johar Meets 'Guru' Meryl Streep In Tokyo Alongside Anne Hathaway: 'My Knees Were Rattling'

It is not every day that worlds of global cinema come together in one frame. That's exactly what happened when Indian filmmaker Karan Johar found himself in the company of Hollywood legends – Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. He shared a string of pictures with The Devil Wears Prada stars on Instagram.

The images featured Karan and Meryl dressed in all-black ensembles. Anne, on the other hand, wore a one-shouldered top with a brown skirt. Expressing his admiration for the two actors in an emotional note, KJo wrote, “This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!!"

He continued, "I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here's a another confession - my knees were RATTLING!"

Karan Johar further talked about Meryl and Anne's warmth and hospitality. "They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there's so much more…because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing…that's all," he concluded.

The meeting took place in Tokyo, where Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway were promoting their upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2. The post quickly caught attention online, with several of Karan's industry friends sharing their reactions in the comments section.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Omg! I know I know I know …. What this means to you, This Is incredible…. This is what fashion and cinematic dreams are made of." Nimrat Kaur added, "This is epic." Tara Sutaria said, "EPIC!!!." Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Tahira Kashyap, Ektaa Kapoor and others dropped red heart and clapping emojis.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites the original cast members, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The new additions include Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. The film is set to release in theatres on May 1.