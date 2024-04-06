Family Star Box Office Collection Day 1: Mrunal Thakur And Vijay Deverakonda's Film Earns Rs 5 Crore

A still from the teaser of Family Star. (courtesy: YouTube)

Family Star released in theatres on Friday. The film that features Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, managed to collect Rs 5.75 crore on its release date, reported Sacnilk. The report stated, "Family Star earned around 5.75 Cr India net on its first day for all languages." Sharing the occupancy rate of the shows, the Sacnilk report added, "Family Star had an overall 38.45% Telugu Occupancy on Friday, April 5, 2024." The night shows had the highest occupancy at 40.92%, followed by afternoon shows with 40.85% occupancy. The morning shows had 37.21% occupancy and the status for evening shows was 34.81%.

Ahead of the film's release, Vijay Deverakonda dedicated a post to his real life family star, his father, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao. The actor wrote in his caption, "My hero. My Star. Life is full of highs and lows and I do not know what it holds in store. But I work everyday to make you proud and happy. I love you my Superstar. We made Family Star to celebrate the stars in our lives, sharing with you a little flashback of the man who I made this movie for. I dedicate this movie to every Man/Woman/Boy/Girl fighting for their family. Lots of love, Your man. Vijay."

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur shared this post ahead of film's release, "Last night was full of magic and so much love. Family Star is my first release this year and it was just sooo special to have my family (both on screen and off screen) by my side through it all.The love, the excitement and all the energy my lovely Telugu audience brought with them was just sooo heartwarming. Seeing you all yesterday, in such large numbers made me so emotional. Your love and support is what makes this all so worth it... I can't ever thank you enough."

Family Star, written and directed by Parasuram, released on April 5.