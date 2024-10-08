Neetu Kapoor On Daughter Riddhima's Debut In <i>Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives</i>: "Can't Imagine My Lil Girl On Screen"

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor's shoutout to daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni needs your attention. Riddhima has been selected for the third segment of the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. As a proud mother, Neetu Kapoor can't seem to hold back the excitement of watching her “lil girl on screen”. Dropping a snippet from the upcoming show on Instagram, she wrote, “Can't imagine my lil girl on screen.” The video captures the cast of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, including Riddhima, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari Soni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shalini Passi and Seema Sajdeh, seated in a beachside dining area, having a conversation. Actress Neelam says, “It's always us asking you guys questions. You're not asking us anything. You don't wanna know anything about us?”

Shanaya Kapoor's mother Maheep Kapoor chimes in saying, “I'm damn interesting. Just wanna let you know,” sparking laughter from the rest. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni makes an appearance in the closing few minutes of the clip. In response to Neelam's remark, she says, “They seem very very curious. But curious only about one person. (Shalini) Passi.” Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives marks Riddhima's debut in showbiz.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a Delhi-based jewellery designer who is married to entrepreneur Bharat Sahni. The couple are parents to daughter Samara.

Back in March, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. She looked stunning in a royal blue gown wearing black gloves. “Fabulous Lives v/s Bollywood Wives S3. Coming soon. Only on Netflix,” read her side note. Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh reacted to the post by dropping heart emojis.

The trailer of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives created much noise upon its release. Unveiled by Netflix on Instagram, the OTT giant teased in the caption, “This season, it's all about the fabulous rivalry between Delhi and Mumbai.” The voiceover in the background says, “Kya aapke zindagi mein mirch masala kam pad gaya, aur bacchon ke kaaran aapka sar dukh raha hai? Kya aapka style outdated hai? Aur aapka parivaar aapse zyaada TV par dhyaan deta hai?"

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives will premiere on October 18.