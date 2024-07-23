F.I.R Star Kavita Kaushik On Quitting Television: 'The Content Is So Regressive'

Kavita Kaushik shared this image. (courtesy: ikavitakaushik)

Kavita Kaushik, who has been a part of several popular television shows, in a recent interview with Times Now, spoke about her decision of quitting television. She said, "TV toh mujhe karna hi nahin hai (I am not interested in working in TV industry at all). I can't do 30 days of work. I am open to doing web shows or movies but I am not a typical looking heroine who can easily get cast in all kinds of shoot. There are only few kinds of roles that suit my personality." Kavita also mentioned the kind of roles she was getting and said, "I keep getting offered TV projects on daayans (witches) like Shaitaani Rasmein. But I can't have the same life I had three years back when I was doing full time television. I am thankful for that phase but I was young and I wanted money. But now, I can't devote that kind of time. In fact, when FIR didn't used to take a lot time yet I would crib."

Kavita labelled the content on Hindi television as "regressive" and she told Times Now, "TV content is so regressive too and that's why I don't want to be a part of it. There was a time when TV was progressive and we had different kinds of shows. There was a variety and there was entertainment for everyone. But now, the kind of content we're showing is really bad for the young generations to watch."

She added, "The kind of regression we show in our reality shows and drama makes people hate each other. I have been a part of it as well and I am very sorry. I have contributed to that regression in some way. I don't approve of what they show on television. Jo bhi bolo, hum Indians hain and hume lagta hai jo TV par dikh raha hai vo sach hain (At the end of the day, we are Indians and we think whatever is shown in television is the truth). We subconsciously get inspired by it."

Kavita Kaushik is known for her performance in comedy show F.I.R. She made her television debut with the 2001 series Kutumb. The actress has also worked in TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Remix, Ghar Ek Sapna and Ye Meri Life Hai. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 3, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Bigg Boss 14.