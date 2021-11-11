Kavita Kaushik Shares Her New Look After Donating Hair To Cancer Patients

Kavita Kaushik shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ikavitakaushik)

Highlights Kavita got a haircut recently

"This goes for donation for wig-making for cancer patients," she wrote

She shared her new look on Thursday

We all love to play with our looks once in a while. From swapping between clothing styles to deciding on a new hair dye, we love to experiment. And, celebrities are no exception to this rule. But actress Kavita Kaushik's reason behind her new look is a bit different. The actress got her hair chopped off recently. She has shared a video on Instagram where we see her holding a cut lock of hair. The actress has disclosed the reason for her haircut in the caption. She wrote, "And, this goes for donation for wig making for cancer patients."

She added, "Aur mera naya look? Wait karo yaar [What about my new look? Wait a bit]." Actress Simple Kaul commented "Wow". Actress Maninee said, "Love you, KK for the heart you have." Actor Karan Khanna commented, "Oh you had already planned it...Shaani. I'm sure you gonna look hot."

Well, Kavita Kaushik stood up to our expectations when showing off her new haircut. Today, the actress posted a photo with her new look. What we see is a revamped confident woman with close-cropped hair. She is flaunting her new avatar in a blue cutout swimsuit. Kavita captioned the image, "Who's this new chick. I got no idea but she is wicked." Take a look:

Kavitha Kaushik is full of surprises. She took our breath away when slaying her "swimsuit game." The 40-year-old aced the pool-side look in her vibrant outfit. And, we cannot take our eyes off her. "Teaching the kids the swimsuit game," she wrote in the caption. Here is her post:

Kavita Kaushik is a devout enthusiast of yoga and she often showcases it on Instagram. In fact, the actress had decided to pull off a difficult pose for Halloween too. For the caption box, Kavita wrote, "Happy Halloween fellow witches."

Before her haircut, here's how she loved to flaunt her long tresses:

Kavita Kaushik is known for her role in the TV serial F.I.R.