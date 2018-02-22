Kavita Kaushik's Message On 'Embracing Physical Flaws' Is A Must Read

Kavita Kaushik said: "Nothing should stop you from being the best version of you. Lift each other up and be powerful"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 22, 2018 20:26 IST
Kavita Kaushik's message was applauded by her fans. (Image courtesy: Kavita Kaushik)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kavita Kaushik asked her fans to embrace their flaws
  2. We all have some fat, some scars, some birthmarks: Kavita Kaushik
  3. Be the best version of you, she said on Instagram
Television actress Kavita Kaushik utilized her beach vacation to share a body positive message with her fans. Kavita, who is on a vacation to an undisclosed location, posted a picture of herself, dressed in a bikini, striking a pose by a beach. In the caption, she shared a message for all her fans, motivating them to be "the best version of you" and accept your flaws as gracefully as you celebrate your fit body. "Here's to all women wanting to wear pretty bikinis but shy of their bodily flaws... we all have them, we all have some fat, some scars, some birthmarks that just don't go no matter what ubtans and creams we apply... Nothing should stop you from being the best version of you. So all you fabulous ladies out there you are all beautiful/sexy/cute/pretty/ etc in your own unique way! Lift each other up and be powerful," she said.

Read Kavita Kaushik's full message here:
 
 

Here's to all women wanting to wear pretty bikinis but shy of their bodily flaws , who would know this better than me but you know what I realised we all have them ,we all have some fat , some scars , some cervical spondylitis..oh sorry that's just me who has it hope none of u do ,some birthmarks that just don't go no matter what ubtans and creams we apply !! Grr .. so what now ? Are we gonna Just waste our lives ogling at perfectly shaped models on the Internet and then criticising them ? or are we gonna hit the gym , eat a healthy diet ,achieve our best fittest body and embrace all other flaws n be our unique beautiful best and jump into the ocean !!? I think it's the latter , my cervical doesn't stop me from doing the chakrasan (jiski acchi si photo samandar ke paas kheench ke kal dikhaaungi) Nothing should stop you from being the best version of you !! So all you fabulous ladies out there you are all beautiful/sexy/cute/pretty/ etc in your own unique way! Lift each other up and be powerful ! Biggg hugg to all my girls #whoruntheworld #girls #fuckoffphotoshop

A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on



Kavita's message was wasted on some Instagram users, like on the one who wrote: "Pretty girl but too much cellulitis in her right leg." But Kavita's thought were applauded in most of the comments. "More power to you... Proud of you." One Instagram user was also inspired to work on getting fitter and "showing off (her) delivery stretch marks this year, thanks to Kavita"

Here's a shorter but very relevant message Kavita had shared in a previous post: "When some scars shine in the sun and tell you how strong you've been to wear them proudly on your forehead."
 


Kavita Kaushik has featured in shows like Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Remix, Ghar Ek Sapna and F.I.R.. She currently hosts Savdhaan India.

