Kavita Kaushik's Message On 'Embracing Physical Flaws' Is A Must Read

Highlights Kavita Kaushik asked her fans to embrace their flaws We all have some fat, some scars, some birthmarks: Kavita Kaushik Be the best version of you, she said on Instagram

Television actress Kavita Kaushik utilized her beach vacation to share a body positive message with her fans. Kavita, who is on a vacation to an undisclosed location, posted a picture of herself, dressed in a bikini, striking a pose by a beach. In the caption, she shared a message for all her fans, motivating them to be "the best version of you" and accept your flaws as gracefully as you celebrate your fit body. "Here's to all women wanting to wear pretty bikinis but shy of their bodily flaws... we all have them, we all have some fat, some scars, some birthmarks that just don't go no matter whatand creams we apply... Nothing should stop you from being the best version of you. So all you fabulous ladies out there you are all beautiful/sexy/cute/pretty/ etc in your own unique way! Lift each other up and be powerful," she said.Read Kavita Kaushik's full message here: Kavita 's message was wasted on some Instagram users, like on the one who wrote: "Pretty girl but too much cellulitis in her right leg." But Kavita's thought were applauded in most of the comments. "More power to you... Proud of you." One Instagram user was also inspired to work on getting fitter and "showing off (her) delivery stretch marks this year, thanks to Kavita" Here's a shorter but very relevant message Kavita had shared in a previous post: "When some scars shine in the sun and tell you how strong you've been to wear them proudly on your forehead."Kavita Kaushik has featured in shows likeand. She currently hosts