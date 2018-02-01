Inside Kavita Kaushik And Ronnit Biswas' Unique Wedding Anniversary Celebrations

Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas celebrated her first wedding anniversary at a village near Kedarnath

Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas married last January

Television actress Kavita Kaushik, who is best-known for playing the role of Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR, celebrated her first wedding anniversary at a village near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. She married Ronnit Biswas last year in the same village. The couple organised a feast for the children there. Hindustan Times reports that that Kavita's close friends, who live in Dehradun, helped her with the arrangements. "Have you ever tried feeding city children? Try it if you haven't and you will know the frustration their moms go through! Then feed these village children.. they will relish every bite on their plate asking for more wiping every grain clean gleaming with satisfaction, the joy it was to cook for them and watch them eat is an unparalleled one and certainly cannot be found at a city event.. Happy first anniversary baby! This was the best way to celebrate," she wrote on Instagram.
 


Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas married in a temple in Kedarnath. The ceremony was attended by family members and close family members, including the newlyweds Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble.
 
 

Har har Mahadev !

"When your anniversary feels like your wedding! Only even more fun this time," Kavita captioned a loved-up Instagram post.
 

 
 

Monkey moods in the mountains

Hindustan Times reports that Kavita and Ronnit also travelled to Dhanaulti and will be back to Mumbai on February 1.

Kavita Kaushi has been part of shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kumkum and appeared in a brief role in Tumhari Disha and C.I.D. She was also one of the participants in the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
 

