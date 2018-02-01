Inside Kavita Kaushik And Ronnit Biswas' Unique Wedding Anniversary Celebrations

Highlights
- The couple organised a feast for the children
- "This was the best way to celebrate," she wrote
- Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas married in a temple in Kedarnath
Have you ever tried feeding city children ? Try it if you haven't and you will know the frustration their moms go through ! Then feed these village children .. they will relish every bite on their plate asking for more wiping every grain clean gleaming with satisfaction, the joy it was to cook for them and watch them eat is an unparalleled one and certainly cannot be found at a city event .. happy first Anniversary baby ! This was the best way to celebrate @justronnit
Kavita Kaushik and Ronnit Biswas married in a temple in Kedarnath. The ceremony was attended by family members and close family members, including the newlyweds Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble.
"When your anniversary feels like your wedding! Only even more fun this time," Kavita captioned a loved-up Instagram post.
Kavita Kaushi has been part of shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kumkum and appeared in a brief role in Tumhari Disha and C.I.D. She was also one of the participants in the eighth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.