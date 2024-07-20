Explained: The Controversy Over Payment At Diljit Dosanjh's Tour Topped With A Statement From Singer's Manager

Diljit Dosanjh pictured during the tour. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-lumati Tour is in the news after Rajat Batta, a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and choreographer, claimed that the dancers "were not paid." In response, Diljit's manager, Sonali Singh, issued a statement saying that Rajat Batta and others making the claims were never a part of the tour. Soon after, another statement was released by Rajat who said that he just wanted to highlight that even a big tour “did not have a budget to pay dancers.” This was followed by a post from the dance team that actually performed with Diljit Dosanjh on stage.

Let us walk you through the entire controversy in detail:

It all started when Rajat Batta shared a note on Instagram that read, “While we as a Desi Dance Community are really proud of a Desi Artist breaking glass ceilings and doing sold out tours across North America... I still feel deeply disappointed that Desi Dancers are still undervalued as an industry. All of the Desi Dancers in Diljit's Diluminati Tour were not paid, and just expected to perform for free....”

Rajat Batta continued, “... It's an essential part of production and it's really disappointing to see an artist of this caliber cut corners by stepping on throats of Desi Dancer industry and continue to attribute to that culture…Diljit, we are very happy for your success, but your dancers should have been paid and been a part of the production budget.”

Following Rajat Batta's post, choreographer and YouTuber Manpreet Toor also shared an elaborate post on Instagram. She claimed that she is receiving messages from the dancers who were “not fairly compensated” for the performance at the Dil-lumati Tour. She wrote, “My loyalty lies with the dance community. Though I personally have no connection to the "Dil-Luminati Tour", I have received many messages about people not being fairly compensated, not only for the preparation for their performances, but even for expenses incurred to take part in the tour. I feel it is my responsibility to speak on behalf of my fellow dancers because I have a platform and their voices deserve to be heard.”

To clear the air, Diljit Dosanjh's manager Sonali Singh issued a statement. She claimed that Rajat Batta, Manpreet Toor, or any other choreographer claiming not be be paid, were never a part of Dil-luminati Tour.

“Just to clarify Rajat Batta, Manpreet Toor and other choreographers who are making statements for Diluminati Tour were never a part of the tour. our official team never contacted Rajat Batta or Manpreet Toor who are presenting false narrative on social media. Rajat and Manpreet were not part of the Diluminati tour in anyway. The official choreographers for the Diluminati Tour are Balwinder Singh, Preet Chahal, Divya and Parth (Vancouver). Anyone not involved in the tour should stop spreading misinformation. Love & regards,” Sonali Singh wrote in her note.

Soon after, Rajat Batta shared another post saying that he never claimed to be part of the Dil-lumati Tour and only intended to highlight that even a big tour like this “did not have a budget to pay dancers.”

He wrote, “This is an official response to Sonali Singh's post in regards to Diljit's Diluminati Tour. First and foremost, let's please diffuse and come together as a community I genuinely really appreciate you willing to have a dialogue, and sincerely hope we can learn to grow together from this. The goal or intention wasn't to spread hate, attack, or put anyone down especially not Diljit, the management team, nor the dancers who accepted the conditions to work. Nor did I make any claims that I am a part of the tour. The goal of the post is to raise awareness that is an issue in the entire industry we just want to shed light on the issue in hopes that it can be addressed. Dancers were not included in the production budget for Diluminati Tour…”

Rajat Batta added, “Now this isn't to attack or put you down for it, this is often a corner that is easily cut in a production team. Having the opportunity to perform with Diljit at sold-out stadiums is a dream come true experience and opportunity for anyone! It's disheartening that even a tour at this caliber, with massive productions, sold-out stadiums... still does not have a budget to pay dancers. They are asked to perform for free. The point dancers are trying to make is.... if even at this record breaking level, there's no budget for dancers, then at what point is it included? Regardless if dancers are willing to work for free or not, dancers should be offered compensation for their labor.”

Choreographer Preet Chahal, who was a part of Dil-luminati Tour and was also name-checked in Sonali Singh's post, also shared a note on Instagram. Addressing the controversy, he said working with Diljit Dosanjh was a “priceless opportunity.” However, he did not mention anything about receiving monetary compensation for the dance group's performance.

In his note, Preet Chahal wrote, “…Performing alongside Diljit Dosanjh was a priceless opportunity that allowed us to showcase our Punjabi culture on a global stage…We stand united in our decision to perform, made with full awareness and acceptance. This experience has enriched our lives in immeasurable ways, and we express our deepest gratitude for this incredible opportunity. While we appreciate the concern, we do not wish to be represented by the voices who don't understand our relationship, our motivations, sacrifices, and the immense value we place on such experiences. We are proud of our participation and the new avenues it has opened for the Punjabi community. Do not try to break our bond. We stand united”.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati Tour started on April 27 in Vancouver. The last concert of the tour was held in Toronto's Rogers Centre on July 13.