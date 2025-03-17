Explained: Can Kim Soo-Hyun Be Punished Under South Korean Law For Relationship With "Minor" Kim Sae-Ron?

In the wake of actress Kim Sae Ron's death, Queen Of Tears star Kim Soo Hyun has become the centre of a growing controversy.

Allegations from Kim Sae Ron's family regarding a past relationship between the two actors during the time when the actress was a "minor" have sparked outrage across social media, with many calling for Kim Soo Hyun's removal from the entertainment industry.

Legal experts have weighed in on the potential consequences Kim Soo Hyun might face. According to current South Korean law, which was revised in May 2020, engaging in sexual acts with a minor under 16, even with consent, can constitute statutory rape or sexual misconduct.

However, Attorney Lee Go Eun explained to YTN that the situation is complicated by timing, "Since Kim Sae Ron was 15 at the time (in 2015), the older version of the law would apply. Under that law, criminal charges for statutory rape or misconduct required the minor to be under 13."

The attorney further clarified, "The fact that they were in a relationship alone would not be sufficient for prosecution. Given that the previous law applies in this case, it would be difficult to establish criminal liability unless there is concrete evidence of sexual acts."

The controversy has intensified as conflicting accounts of the timeline have emerged. YouTube channel HoverLab alleged that Kim Soo Hyun began dating Kim Sae Ron in 2015 when he was 27 and she was 15.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, initially denied these claims. However, after HoverLab released unseen photographs of the two actors together, the agency acknowledged that a relationship did exist - but maintained it occurred between summer 2019 and fall 2020, after Kim Sae Ron had become an adult.

Kim Sae-Ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on February 16. According to the Seongdong Police, the actress died by suicide. As per Kim Sae-Ron's aunt, the actress died by suicide under the pressure of "not being able to pay back $483,000 to Kim Soo-hyun"

Kim Soo Hyun, currently one of South Korea's highest-paid actors, rose to international fame through hit series like My Love From The Star (2013-14) and The Producers (2015), which earned him three Daesang (Grand Prize) awards.

His extensive portfolio includes popular dramas such as Moon Embracing The Sun, Hotel Del Luna and It's Okay To Not Be Okay.