NDTV Indian Of The Year 2024: Shalini Passi Opens Up About Her <i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Stint

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 became extra special with the entry of Shalini Passi, star of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives and an art and design collector. Before her appearance on Bigg Boss, Shalini was honoured with the Breakout Celebrity of the Year Award at the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards 2024. After she accepted the award, Shini was asked if participating in Bigg Boss would be her next move. To this, the internet sensation responded, "You will have to wait and watch. There are lots of things coming, and I am being pulled in different directions. But I will do what inspires me and what I feel is most useful to my cause."

Shalini Passi's appearance on Bigg Boss 18 has been warmly received. During her stint, Shalini shared how her friends often joked about her leadership skills. She said, “My friends would joke with me that I should be the leader of Bigg Boss. You'll give them good training and discipline them.”

Spoking about her equation with the camera, Shalini Passi added, “It's a new experience for me to be in front of the camera. Before 2018, I had a massive phobia of the camera. I would be scared, run away and rarely click pictures. To fall in love with the camera is a new experience for me.” Click here to read more about Shalini Passi's Bigg Boss appearance.

Coming back to Shalini Passi's win at the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards 2024, she received the Breakout Celebrity of the Year Award from veteran actress Asha Parekh. In her acceptance speech, Shalini disclosed that Asha Parekh has been her inspiration since childhood. She said, “Asha Parekh ji has been a great inspiration to me. Not that I have achieved anything in the film world but like her looks, her grace, her dance, her hairdo, her eyeliner, her beauty and everything. I am absolutely obsessed with her. I must say that I have been sending your pictures to my makeup artist for the show and I will personally send you a few of my pictures. Some of my looks are inspired by you. And, it is such a coincidence that I admired you as a kid. And, now, I am getting this award. Right now, I am extremely emotional for this.”

Shalini Passi runs My Art Shalini and the Shalini Passi Art Foundation, which plays an important role in nurturing and promoting emerging artists in India.