Exclusive: Dibyendu Bhattacharya Reveals What Pay Disparity In Bollywood Is Like

Discussions around pay structures in the industry have long been a topic of debate. Conversations often centre on whether actors are paid fairly based on the length and importance of their roles or whether someone with a smaller role but higher star value ends up earning more.

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who has worked in the industry for several decades and has appeared in multiple films and web series, recently shared his views on the much-discussed issue of payment disparity. Dibyendu, who was last seen in Maamla Legal Hai, spoke about how fees are determined and why inequality continues to exist.

What Dibyendu Bhattacharya Said

Speaking about payment structures, Dibyendu told NDTV, "Fees structure always depends...Zindagi bhar ek sensitive mamla rehta hai ki kisko ki basis pe fees diya ja raha hai, itna kyun diya ja raha hai, etc. Disparity toh hota hi hai, hierarchy ke hisaab se cheezein hone lagta hai. Ye toh hai hi. Jo young actors honge, struggle kar rahe honge unke saath, phir bohot saare aise log bhi hain jinko paise kam do par role achchhe do toh kar dete hain. Bohot saari cheezein hoti hain."

(The fee structure always depends... it remains a sensitive issue throughout one's life - on what basis fees are being paid, why someone is paid more, etc. But disparity does exist. Things start functioning according to hierarchy. This is a reality. Young actors who are struggling have to deal with this. There are also many people who are willing to work for less money if the role is good. Many things are involved.)

Elaborating further, he added, "For a beginner, har tareeke ki manipulation toh chalti hai. Par jab aapko kaam milta hai aur platforms milte hain jo aapka talent dikhate hain, toh dheere dheere situation change hota hai, fees badhta hai. Kaam ka quantum badh jaata hai toh paise aane lagte hain."

(For a beginner, all kinds of manipulation happen. But when you start getting work and platforms that showcase your talent, the situation gradually changes. Fees increase. As the amount of work increases, money starts coming in.)

He also said there is no fixed formula when it comes to pay. "Aisa kuch fixed nahi hai. Kabhi kabhi budget ke upar bhi depend karta hai. Wahan aapko kam price mein kaam karna padhta hai."

(Nothing is fixed. Sometimes it also depends on the budget. In such cases, you have to work for a lower fee.)

When asked whether women face greater pay disparity than men in the industry, Dibyendu said, "I can't comment on this much. I am not a producer, so I have never handled actors based on their gender or paid them. Hierarchy is there, and male chauvinists are there. I have never seen it. If I see it, I will always protest. But I haven't seen it."

He further spoke about unequal treatment on sets, saying, "Payment and treatment hierarchy are there. Now, crew members are trying to respect everyone. Things are changing. If a star comes, there is different treatment - these things are everywhere, and we have to go with it. But general respect towards actors has improved. The same food is given, not different. Especially after OTT, things have changed a lot."

Sharing how he personally deals with such issues, Dibyendu said, "I deal with these very casually. It's not difficult for me. I have come from a place and reached here. I knew it from the beginning, but fortunately not much serious bad behaviour happened. Yes, things like cars not being sent happened, but nothing major."

He concluded by saying, "I never gave much importance to this. I don't take these things very seriously. I don't take life also very seriously as such. If you start taking yourself very seriously, then ego comes. That's why I don't get bothered by these things."

Dibyendu Bhattacharya will be next seen in Alia Bhatt's Alpha.



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