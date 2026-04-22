Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi Dies At 30 In Ghaziabad

Haryanvi actress and social media personality Divyanka Sirohi died at the age of 30, leaving fans and the regional entertainment industry in shock.

Born in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Divyanka had built a name for herself through her work in the Haryanvi music scene and her strong presence on social media.

She was residing in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, at the time of her death.

According to initial reports, Divyanka's health deteriorated suddenly late on Tuesday night. Her family members rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

The exact cause of her death has not yet been confirmed.

About Divyanka

Divyanka had featured in more than 50 Haryanvi songs during her career and was particularly known for her collaborations with popular singer Masoom Sharma.

Her on-screen presence and performances helped her carve a niche in the regional entertainment space.

Apart from her work in music videos, Divyanka had also amassed a significant following on social media, with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Her last rites were performed at Moksh Sthal Hindon in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, at 9:30 AM. Her brother, Himanshu Sirohi, carried out the final rites.

(Inputs by Pintu Tomar)