'Shiva, Take Me With You': Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi's Post Goes Viral After Her Sudden Death

Haryanvi actress and social media personality Divyanka Sirohi has left the regional entertainment industry in utter shock after dying at the age of 30 in Ghaziabad. She had a strong social media presence and had made her name in the Haryanvi music scene.

Amid the unfortunate news, a post by the actor dated June 2023 has gone viral. In the picture, she is seen wearing a blue dress with a maroon turban.

The caption of the post is what has garnered attention. It read, "POV: Shiva take me with you."

Fans have flooded the comments section, reacting to her untimely death and the caption that now resonates.

About Her Death

As per reports, Divyanka's health suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday night. She was rushed to the nearby hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

About Divyanka

As for her portfolio, she featured in more than 50 Haryanvi songs during her short career. Her collaborations with singer Masoom Sharma were particularly well-known.

She made her presence felt in the regional entertainment scene with her onscreen performances. She also had a steady Instagram following of over 1.3 million followers.

Divyanka's last rites were carried out by her brother, Himanshu Sirohi, at Moksh Sthal Hindon in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, at 9:30 AM.