Exclusive: Danish Iqbal Says His Family Knew He Had A <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Role, But Not That It Was Bade Sahab

Spoilers Ahead: This story contains spoilers related to Dhurandhar 2.



For Danish Iqbal, being a part of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was not just about performance; it was also about silence, secrecy, and holding on to a truth that the world was desperate to uncover. In Dhurandhar 2, the actor plays 'Bade Sahab,' a moniker for Dawood Ibrahim, one of the key characters in the Aditya Dhar film.

"Of course we sign NDAs," he tells NDTV matter-of-factly. "You have to protect things that can spoil the film, that can spoil the entertainment." But for Danish, it wasn't just about legal paperwork. "There is also a moral NDA," he adds. "You have to hold on to things till the right time comes."

In fact, the secrecy around his role became a story in itself, one that started slipping out even before he intended it to. "I don't know how, but my name was there in the end credits of part one," he reveals. What followed was a chain reaction. "People started guessing, it was all over the internet, Wikipedia, IMDb." Even attempts to remove it didn't help. "Once it's out on social media, people take screenshots. Then it's everywhere."

Despite the speculation building online, Danish chose to stay tight-lipped. "If I had to hide it, I had to hide it properly," he says. "Otherwise what's the point?"

What makes this even more surprising is how far he took that secrecy. "I didn't tell my family," he admits. "No one knew what I was playing, what I was doing." Not even those closest to him were let in on the truth. "They knew I was shooting, but they had no clue about the character."

The decision wasn't easy. "You feel like sharing, of course you do," he says. "But this is also part of the profession." Even at home, the silence was deliberate. "Between me and my wife also, I didn't discuss it. She understands the rules of the game."

It was only much later, once things were locked and closer to release, that he finally opened up. "About a month before, I told them," he says. By then, however, the outside world had already begun piecing things together. "Through interviews and all, people had started figuring it out."

Handling that curiosity, both online and offline, became another challenge. "Every time someone asked me what I was playing, I would just avoid the question," he says. "I even stopped thinking about it too much, because you might slip."

The guessing game around his role only added to the intrigue. With multiple theories floating around, Danish watched from the sidelines as audiences tried to decode his character. "People were connecting dots, making their own versions," he says. "But I couldn't react to anything."

For him, this phase was about discipline as much as patience. "There is a time for everything to come out," he repeats. "Till then, you have to hold it."

Looking back, Danish sees the secrecy not as a burden but as part of the experience. "It builds that curiosity, that excitement," he says. "And when it finally comes out, it feels worth it."

In an industry where information leaks easily and speculation spreads faster than ever, Danish Iqbal chose restraint. And in doing so, he didn't just play a character on screen, he lived one off it too, quietly, carefully, and completely under wraps.



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