Exclusive: Asked If <i>Sikandar Ka Muqaddar</i> Is Inspired By 1978 Film <i>Muqaddar Ka Sikandar</i>, Actor Ridhima Pandit Said, "There's No Connection"

The era of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar may have passed, but now it's time for Sikandar Ka Muqaddar to take centre stage. Director Neeraj Pandey is all set to make a thrilling return with this gripping heist thriller that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Ever since the film's trailer was released, the internet has been buzzing with questions about how both films are connected. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, actor Ridhima Pandit, who is playing a key role in the film, straight up denied all the rumours and said that the film is not connected at all. Asked if there's any connection or inspiration drawn from the 1978 classic film, Ridhima said, "No, there's no connection to the 1970s film. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar has a completely different story. It's the kind of film that keeps you hooked, constantly guessing what will happen next."

Ridhima Pandit also shared her thoughts on the rise of digital platforms and described the growth of OTT platforms as "revolutionary," emphasising how they have transformed entertainment by offering viewers endless content options from the comfort of their homes. She said, "The rise of digital platforms has been revolutionary. OTT has created endless entertainment options for everyone, allowing viewers to enjoy content from the comfort of their homes. It's here to stay and has become a dominant space in the entertainment industry. Films like these find a perfect audience on OTT, and I believe this is just the beginning of its growth."

The trailer of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar was dropped earlier this month. At the heart of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is a high-stakes diamond heist involving three prime suspects: Mangesh Desai (Rajeev Mehta), Kamini Singh (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Sikandar Sharma (Avinash Tiwary). The twist? A cop, Jaswinder Singh (Jimmy Shergill), uses his gut instincts or moolvriti, to unmask the true criminal. The storyline of Sikandar Of Muqaddar centres around a police officer's obsessive pursuit to solve the mystery of the heist, with rising tension and unexpected twists. As Jaswinder digs deeper, he is forced to confront whether the three suspects are truly guilty, or if there's more to the story than meets the eye. The trailer unfolds across two time periods, separated by 15 years. It opens in 2008 when the crime first occurs and follows Jaswinder's investigation that blurs the lines between innocence and guilt. His obsession disrupts the lives of Kamini and Sikandar, forcing them to go into hiding.

The trailer then jumps to 15 years later, showing Sikandar's decision to finally face Jaswinder and seek answers about the past. The tension is palpable when Sikandar tells Jaswinder, "You didn't let me live a dignified life, Jaswinder saab," to which the cop replies, "I didn't let you die either, Sikandar," raising the stakes even further.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar will release on October 29. The film also stars Tamannaah, Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978) is a classic Bollywood drama directed by Prakash Mehra, featuring an ensemble cast of some of the industry's biggest stars. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini, Rekha and Amjad Khan in pivotal roles. The story revolves around the complex relationships between its central characters. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a humble man named Sikandar, who rises to power through a series of twists of fate. Vinod Khanna portrays the charismatic and morally conflicted hero, Akhtar, while Rekha and Hema Malini play women entangled in their emotional turmoil. The plot weaves a tale of love, betrayal and revenge, with themes of destiny and the choices that shape one's future. Sikandar, despite being on the right side of the law, faces the harsh realities of life, while Akhtar, a man of great ambition, struggles with his inner conflict. The film was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1978.