Exclusive - "AR Rahman Hospitalised Due To Dehydration", Reveals Oscar-Winning Composer's Spokesperson

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has been admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital after experiencing discomfort following his return from London.

According to his spokesperson, Rahman felt unwell and went for a check-up last night, where doctors confirmed that his condition was due to dehydration, exacerbated by fasting for Ramzan.

The spokesperson told NDTV, "He returned from London yesterday and felt unwell, so he went to the hospital for a check-up last night. However, according to the doctors, it was due to dehydration, as he has also been fasting for Ramzan."

Sources close to the music maestro have assured that he is doing fine and recovering well.

AR Rahman made headlines last year after he and his wife Saira Banu announced their divorce through their lawyers. The couple were married for 29 years and have three children - son AR Ameen, and two daughters, Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman. Soon after the news broke, the musician opened up about how "shattering" it is to bear the "weight of broken hearts." AR Rahman posted a heartbreaking update on X (formerly Twitter), which he ended by expressing gratitude to his friends for respecting their privacy.

The X post read, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter. #arrsairaabreakup"