Weekend Binge: Loved <i>Nadaaniyan</i>? Then Add These 5 Gen Z Rom-Coms To Your Watchlist

A fresh breeze is blowing in the world of cinema. Gen-Z romantic comedies that capture the essence of modern love with humour and authenticity are taking the spotlight at present.

Leading this trend in Bollywood is Nadaaniyan. The film was released today on Netflix. The Shauna Gautam film marks Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting debut.

The story revolves around Khushi Kapoor's Pia, a lively South Delhi girl, and Arjun, a middle-class boy. A misunderstanding leads Pia to hire Arjun to pretend to be her boyfriend. This arrangement brings a series of comedic and emotional events that explore identity, societal expectations and the complexities of modern romance.

To celebrate Nadaaniyan, we have picked five Gen rom-com films that you must watch:

1. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Netflix)

This film follows the lives of three close friends - Ahana, Imaad and Neil — who navigate their careers, love and friendship in Mumbai. The story deals with the challenges of maintaining genuine connections amidst the omnipresence of social media. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, the film offers a poignant look at digital-age relationships.

2. Sweet & Sour (Netflix)

This South Korean rom-com presents the realistic challenges of a long-distance relationship. Jang Hyuk and Da-eun start their journey with sweet beginnings, but as career opportunities and distance come into play, their relationship faces sour moments.

3. Middle Class Love (Zee5)

This coming-of-age story deals with the aspirations and romantic pursuits of a middle-class college student. The film addresses societal pressures, young love and the quest for identity, making it relatable to Gen-Z audiences. It features Kavya Thapar, Prit Kamani and Bigg Boss 18 star Eisha Singh.

4. Lovely Runner (Netflix)

The series, featuring Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon, is based on a web novel titled Tomorrow's Best. It was directed by Kim Tae Yeop and Yoon Jong Ho.

5. Khwaabon Ka Jhamela (JioCinema)

The 2024 film is a Hindi romantic comedy directed by Danish Aslam. It follows Zubin (Prateik Babbar), a heartbroken accountant who, after a failed engagement, meets Ruby (Sayani Gupta), a film intimacy coordinator in London.

Which one is your favourite?