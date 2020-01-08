Evicted From Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan Khan Is Missing Rashami Desai: 'Come Out With The Trophy'

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai (courtesy arhaankhaan)

Arhaan Khan, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 in the last elimination round, wrote a heart-felt post about his journey in the house on Instagram and assigned a huge amount of credit to girlfriend Rashami Desai for helping him get through the days in the house. Arhaan Khan gave a massive shout-out to Rashami Desai and encouraged her to win this season of the show: "Out of suffering have emerged the strongest soul; the most massive characters are seared with scars... So proud of you, Rashami Desai. Come out with the trophy!" Arhaan, who dated Rashami from before they entered the show, shared a few loved-up photos of themselves to accompany the post:

In a separate post, Arhaan described his Bigg Boss 13 experience as a "roller coaster" one: "My journey in the BB13 house has been nothing less than a roller coaster. Ups, downs, highs and lows, but at the end of the day, it was all worth it! Sure, my eviction was sudden and untold, so there are a lot of things left unsaid. So, to all the housemates in the BB house right now, all the best! And don't forget what Hindustani Bhau said, 'Itna bhi guroor na kar is shouharat ka mere dost, aaj teri mutti me, kal kisi aur ki mutti me hoga'. There's a life outside Bigg Boss too. Fame aur game ke chakkar me khud ko mat khona."

Actor-model Arhaan Khan entered as a wildcard entry in the show and was part of a massive controversy for hiding his past from girlfriend Rashami Desai. The two parted ways in the Bigg Boss house but patched up after a brief break. Arhaan Khan stood up for Rashami Desai during her frequent fights with Sidharth Shukla in the house.

The current occupants of the Bigg Boss 13 house are Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Shehnaaz Gill, Aarti Singh, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala.