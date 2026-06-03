After Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney To Lead Sleepy Hollow Adaptation: Report

Sydney Sweeney seems to have planned out her career post the HBO drama Euphoria.



The Anyone But You actor is all set to appear in Hollow, an adaptation of Lindsey Anderson Beer‘s debut novel that is a reimagining of Washington Irving's 1820 short story, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.



Beer, whose novel is set for publication next year, will also adapt and direct the movie. She had previously helmed the 2023 movie, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.



Penguin Random House imprint Putman preemptively acquired Hollow before the book could head to auction.



Next week, the film package will likely hit the market for interested studios.



Beer will produce Hollow through her company, Lab Brew, Deadline stated.



LuckyChap is also involved in the production process as well as Sydney Sweeney, whose banner, Honey Trap, is also involved.



The movie will be Honey Trap's first official film production following its recent launch.





What Is Hollow About?





The novel is a reimaging of Irving's story, which revolves around schoolteacher Ichabod Crane dealing with the ominous Headless Horsemen while vying with Brom Bones for the love of Katrina Van Tassel.



In Hollow, Sweeney would play Katrina Van Tassel, who is caught in a dangerous and supernatural love triangle.



This is not the first literary adaptation for Sweeney. The Euphoria star had earlier appeared in The Housemaid, also starring Amanda Seyfried. Sweeney is also set to feature in the film's sequel, The Housemaid's Secret.



Sweeney has also wrapped up another production based on a novel - Custom of the Country. The Josie Rourke-directorial is adapted from Edith Wharton's novel of the same name.



Sydney Sweeney shot to fame with her roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria, receiving Emmy nominations for each show. In Euphoria, her character's sexually explicit scenes made her the centre of much controversy.



In the third and final installment of Euphoria, Sweeney's character, Cassie, worked as an OnlyFans model.



The 28-year-old's scenes in the show involved a raunchy sex scene with Richard Gere's son, Homer, dressing up as a baby and more.



Sweeney is currently filming Gundam in Australia for Netflix and Legendary. She is also attached to produce The Registration. Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski are adapting the Madison Lawson novel for Sony.