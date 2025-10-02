Euphoria Frontman Palash Sen Flies To Dallas From Delhi In First Class: "I Don't Come From A Financially Privileged Background"

Euphoria frontman Palash Sen shared a string of images on his Facebook, describing how a first-class flight made him feel "pampered," as he doesn't come from a financially privileged background. Palash flew from Delhi to Dallas on a first-class flight after years.

What's Happening

Palash wrote a detailed post on Facebook, saying flying first class was never an aspiration for him, as his family always prioritises education and values.

Palash Sen wrote, "Flew first class after years and boy, was it a beautiful experience... flying first class has never been any kind of aspiration or desire of mine, but the pampering felt nice."

"I don't come from a financially privileged background. My privilege was education, knowledge & music. That is my family's wealth. So showing off richness feels petty & stupid. Great experience and makes for another Instagram post," he wrote.

He also expressed gratitude to the airline and event organisers who made the journey comfortable and memorable: "The important fact is that the organisers & the airline are kind & generous.. I am grateful."

About Palash Sen

Palash made his Bollywood debut with Filhaal... (2002), directed by Meghna Gulzar. He also appeared in the anthology film Mumbai Cutting (2008) and has contributed to multiple TV shows, including FameX (2006), MTV Rock On (2008), and MTV Unplugged (2011).

Sen has collaborated with various musicians and composers on songs like "Zindagi" (Friday the 13th), "Mauka" (Indraneel Hariharan), "Candywalk" (Orange Street), "Salma" (Dhoondhte Reh Jaaoge), and the Tamil song "Kadavule Kadavule" (2010).

Dhoom (1998), PhirDhoom (2000), Gully (2003), Mehfuz (2006), ReDhoom (2008), Follow Your Dreams (2010), Item (2011), Sharnaagat (2012), and singles like "Halla Bol" (2016), Alvida (2018), and "Mujhse Kaha Naa Gaya" (2019) - are some of his notable albums.