Palash Sen Was On The 'Brink Of Giving Up' But 'Came Back For Family And Band' Palash Sen says his new song Main Hoon was "reassurance to myself that people like me belong here"

Heard Euphoria's frontman Palash Sen's latest track Main Hoon yet? Palash Sen released the song, which is a part of documentary series SOS - Survivors of Suicide, on World Music Day and said that he was on the "brink of giving up" but he bounced back for his family and friends. Speaking to news agency IANS, Palash Sen said: "I have been battling an entire system that does not support non-film music. I have been doing it for 20 years now and the fight takes a toll. Since childhood, I was always that shy kid, the social misfit. This song was my reassurance to myself that people like me belong here. This song was my light at the end of the tunnel. I have been to the brink of giving up and have come back because of my family, my band mates and the dhoomers and Euphorians around the world." Main Hoon, which was shot in 15 days, puts together the inspiring real life stories of four survivors from the docu-series via montages. The song is about self realisation and it aims to inspire those who are fighting mental illnesses. Palash Sen told IANS that he moved after watching a few episodes of the documentary-series and decided to contribute to the project. "Their fight and the positivity they found amidst the chaos inspired me. I called up Gurpreet (Gurpreet Singh, the series' producer) and told him I wanted to do something for SOS. And this song found its home. As a musician, I have always tried to heal through words. This is my humble contribution towards those in the society, who have made me what I am, but have failed to see what they themselves are," he said. (With inputs from IANS)