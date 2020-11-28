Esha Deol's Sister Ahana Deol Welcomes Twin Girls, Hema Malini And Dharmendra Are 'Overjoyed' Grandparents

Ahana Deol with mom Hema Malini (courtesy a_tribe)

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's younger daughter Ahana Deol's family has been joined by two new members. Ahana Deol and husband Vaibhav Vohra welcomed twin girls on November 26 - they shared the baby news in an Instagram story. "We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls, Astraia and Adea Vohra. Born on - 26 November 2020. Proud parents Ahana and Vaibhav Vohra. Excited Brother Darian Vohra. Overjoyed grandparents Pushpa and Vipin Vohra, Hema Malini and Dharmenrdra Deol," Ahana Deol wrote in her Instagram story. Ahana and Vaibhav are also parents to a son named Darian, who was born in 2015, a year after their wedding.

Here's how Ahana Deol made the big announcement:

Meanwhile, Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani are parents to two kids - daughter Radhya, who was born in 2017, and son Miraya, born last year. Esha Deol got married to Bharat Takhtani in a big fat wedding in Ahana Deol and Vaibhav Vohra got married in 2014.

Last year, Hema Malini and Dharmendra, along with Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani attended Ahana Deol's housewarming party and photos from the family gathering trended for days. "Warming up our new home with the best kind of vibes," Ahana had captioned one of her posts.

Apart from being an actress, Esha Deol is also a professional Odissi dancer, who trained with Guru Rabindra Atibuddhi. Esha was also trained in Bharatanatyam by Hema Malini and also often performs with her. Esha's younger sister Ahana Deol is also a trained Odissi dancer.