Esha Deol On Bobby's Animal: 'Smashing Performance And Success Bhaiya'

Bobby Deol shared this image. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

Bobby Deol shared grayscale photos of himself from a theatre, in which he is seen watching his latest release Animal. He captioned the post, "Grateful for all the love and appreciation coming my way. Animal. Go watch the movie today." In the comments section, Twinkle Khanna, who co-starred with Bobby Deol in Barsaat dropped heart emoji. Farah Khan Ali added, "You were more than amazing." Deanne Pandey wrote, "You are amazing." Bobby Deol's sister Esha also cheered for him on social media. She wrote in her Instagram story, "Way to go. Smashing performance and success Bhaiya."

See Esha Deol's note here:

Bobby Deol shared this post here:

On Animal release date, Sunny Deol gave a shout out to Bobby Deol and wrote, "My little brother has shaken the world. All guns firing success to Animal. Best wishes." Bobby Deol, thanking his brother in the comments, wrote, "You are my life love you the most."

Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, to name a few.

His latest project is Animal also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Bobby Deol will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol. He will also star in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, he revealed during Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8.