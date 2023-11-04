Erica Fernandes Explains Why She Is On A 'Social Media Detox'

Erica Fernandes shared this image. (courtesy: iam_ejf)

Erica Fernandes, who is known for her roles in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, shared with her fans the reason for being less active on social media and why she decided to take a "little break". She also thanked her fans for always supporting her. She took to her Instagram handle and opened up about social media detox. She wrote, "Just penned down something to keep you all informed that I have been busy with other things that needed my time and attention, hence I couldn't find time and in a way I need my occasional social media detox. So here it is and now that I am back you will get to see some more of me on here."

She mentioned in her long note, "Hello my lovelies, I trust you're all doing well. I wanted to take a moment to share something from the heart. As you might have noticed, I've been less active on here recently. Life has thrown a few things my way that needed my attention, and I decided to take a little break, my way of a social detox."

Erica continued, "Social media is a significant part of my life, but it's not my entire life. There are so many layers to who I am, and I'm continuously learning to strike that balance. I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to let you into my world, even though it's a part of me I sometimes struggle to share."

She added, "Your unwavering support means the world to me. The fact that you're here, eager to know about my journey, is something I deeply appreciate. It inspires me to keep trying and sharing with you. Thank you for being patient and understanding. I hope I have your continued support as we navigate this adventure together."

On the work front, in 2016, Fernandes made her television debut with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi where she portrayed Dr Sonakshi Bose, opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

From 2018 to 2020, she portrayed Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, opposite Parth Samthaan.

She also penned down an emotional note when the show completed five years. She wrote, "On May 30th, 2018, I began my journey as Prerna Sharma. It's been 5 years since we first aired, and what a ride it's been! I've grown, learned, and experienced moments that have truly shaped me. These 5 years have blessed me with wonderful friendships and memories I'll hold close to my heart forever. A big thank you to everyone who showered our show and characters with so much love and appreciation. You all truly amplify the celebration."

