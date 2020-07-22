'Enough': Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha 'Resigns From Bollywood'

Anubhav Sinha shared this photo (courtesy anubhavsinhaa)

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, on Tuesday evening, announced in a tweet that he has "resigned" from Bollywood. But what exactly prompted Mr Sinha to take the decision appears uncertain but his tweet suggests that he's had "enough": "Enough! I hereby resign from Bollywood. Whatever the f*** that means." In subsequent tweets, Mr Sinha wrote: "Bollywood was, Hindi films will." Anubhav Sinha's tweets sum up the emotion that he has dissociated himself from the term "Bollywood" but will continue to be part of the Hindi film industry, making critically acclaimed films like he does. The filmmaker even changed his Twitter profile name to "Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood)."

Bollywood was. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 22, 2020

Hindi Films will. — Anubhav Sinha (Not Bollywood) (@anubhavsinha) July 22, 2020

Anubhav Sinha's tweet of "resignation" was preceded by similar tweets from his fellow filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta. "Bollywood chhodo (quit Bollywood)," tweeted Mr Mishra, to which, Hansal Mehta replied: "Chhor diya (have quit). It never existed in the first place." In their tweets, Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra and Hansal Mehta named the film legends whose work inspired them to be filmmakers - Satyajit Ray, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Ritwick Ghatak, Bimal Roy, Mrinal Sen, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, K Asif, Vijay Anand, Javed Akhtar, Tapan Sinha, Gulzar, Shekhar Kapur and Ketan Mehta were on the list. They also hailed new era filmmakers such as Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Neeraj Ghaywan and for making "Indian cinema."

छोड़दिया... It never existed in the first place. — Hansal Mehta #FancyLiberal/#UrbanNaxal/#Liberandu (@mehtahansal) July 21, 2020

What's Bollywood?I came 2be partof Cinema inspired by Satyajit Ray ,Raj Kapoor,Guru Dutt,Ritwick Ghatak,Bimal Roy,Mrinal Sen , Hrishikesh Mukherjee,KAsif,Vijay Anand ,Javed Akhtar,Tapan Sinha, Gulzar ,Shekhar Kapur,Ketan Mehta , Bharatan n Aravindan etc.Thatswhere I'll always be. — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) July 21, 2020

Bollywood a a synonym for a life style . Necessarily independent cinema is not a promotional vehicle for a life style . https://t.co/ah2i63uPI6 — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) July 22, 2020

Anubhav Sinha is best known for directing films such as courtroom drama Mulk, Article 15 - a film on caste discrimination, and marriage drama Thappad, each of which is a brutal critique of pressing social issues.