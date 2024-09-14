Anubhav Sinha Breaks Silence On Bheed, Anek Failure: "It Breaks Your Heart, Your Backbone"

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, whose latest offering IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has impressed fans and critics alike, has finally opened up about the failures of his last two releases – Anek and Bheed. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, the director talked about feeling discouraged after his films did not perform as expected. “It almost discourages you from making more movies. It breaks your heart, it breaks your backbone. You lose confidence. You almost get encouraged not to make a film again. But then something else convinces you enough to do it again and then you look back and say, ‘No, it's not a big deal, it's okay'.”

“I had three back-to-back hits and then I had two films that didn't work and those were also strange times and I was making a dark film (Bheed) on Corona tragedy, and in black-and-white, it didn't work. It's okay. As long as you are not ashamed of your film, as long as people who participated with you in that film are not ashamed, you take it in your stride. When you read or write history, you turn a page, and you have gone past a decade in the history of filmmaking, so don't take yourself that seriously,” the filmmaker, who is currently enjoying the success of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, added.

Anubhav Sinha also argued that if “You make 10 films, and if you end up making five films that are hit then you are doing rather fine.”

Anek was released in theatres in May 2022 while Bheed was released in 2023 and starred Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar among others.