"Ajay Devgn Hasn't Spoken To Me For 18 Years," Anubhav Sinha's Big Reveal

Director Anubhav Sinha recently revealed that he hasn't spoken to Ajay Devgn for 18 years. During a conversation with Lallantop, Anubhav Sinha addressed the issue if there's a tension in his relationship with Ajay Devgn post Cash.

Addressing the rumours, Anubhav Sinha said, "We have never fought. He just doesn't speak to me and I have no idea why. Since the making of Cash, we haven't even met for me to tell you he ignored me or something. So, maybe, it's just me overthinking."

Anubhav Sinha also added that he sent messages to the Singham Again actor though he never responded.

"However, I did text him a couple of times, and never received a response, so I told to myself that maybe it slipped his mind or he must have missed my message. But, its been about 18 years since we have spoken."

In 2007, Anubhav Sinha directed Ajay Devgn for the film Cash. The film also starred Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Zayed Khan, Shamita Shetty, and Dia Mirza in the lead roles. The film didn't achieve box office success.

When asked if he ever had creative differences with the actor, Anubhav Sinha said he never fought with the actor.

"We never had any disagreement between us. It was the producer and financier who had a disagreement. I was neither." When asked if there was any disagreement over a song, in which Ajay Devgn wanted to feature, the filmmaker said, "There was no disagreement over any song, not that I know... This is not true."

Pondering over the probable reason behind the rift, Anubhav Sinha mentioned his comment on his political views might have upset him.

"In between, I did comment on people's political views, so I must have told him something too. But he was not the only person I commented about. I have said things to various people, but I still maintain good relations with them all. I am his admirer and I really respect him as an actor and individual."

Anubhav Sinha's Netflix film IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack released last year. The Vijay Varma film received praise for its storyline and powerful performances.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Singham Again.